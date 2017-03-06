March 6 Meetme Inc:
* Meetme to acquire if(we)
* Meetme Inc -deal expected to contribute at least $9.0
million in adjusted ebitda
* Deal for $60.0 million in cash
* Meetme Inc - deal accretive to earnings in first 12 months
after closing
* Company expects to fund acquisition from Meetme cash on
hand and cash from operations
* Meetme Inc - expects that tagged and hi5 will remain
separate brands and standalone mobile applications following
closing of acquisition
* Meetme Inc - company has extended offers of employment to
approximately 87 of company's 100 employees
* Meetme Inc - expects to also fund acquisition from other
sources of financing available , including $30.0 million bank
loan from J.P. Morgan Chase Bank
* Meetme Inc - Skout's co-founder and CTO Niklas Lindstrom
has joined Meetme as chief technology officer
* Meetme Inc - Lindstrom replaces Meetme's former chief
technology officer, Jonah Harris, who has agreed to remain with
company
* Meetme Inc - Meetme's former CTO Rich Friedman has
rejoined company as svp engineering
