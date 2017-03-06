BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 6 Meetme Inc:
* If Ifwe terminates announced merger agreement with co, co shall pay to IFWE a fee equal to $2 million in cash - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mcICJb) Further company coverage:
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI