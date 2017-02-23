BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
Feb 23 Mega Lifesciences Pcl
* Fy net profit 794.9 million baht versus 695.7 million baht
* Fy total income 8.84 billion baht versus 8.10 billion baht Source text (bit.ly/2ltRdsi) Further company coverage:
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.