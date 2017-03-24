BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
March 24 Mega Sonic SA:
* Decides to issue 2,000 series D bonds of nominal value of 1,000 zlotys ($253.14) per bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9504 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing