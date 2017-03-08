BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 Mega Study Edu Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 1,000 won/share for FY 2016
* Says total dividend amount is 2.32 billion won
* Says dividend payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/c4KKdx
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.