BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 18 Meganesuper Co Ltd
* Says it will establish a wholly owned subsidiary in Tokyo, on May 1
* New subsidiary will be engaged in design, development, manufacture and sale of eyeglasses-type wearable terminal and peripheral equipment
* New subsidiary will be capitalized at 10 million yen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/avk1RT
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.