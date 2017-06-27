FedEx says operations at TNT Express disrupted after virus attack
June 28 Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Wednesday operations of its TNT Express unit were disrupted after being hit by an information system virus attack.
June 28 Megaport Ltd:
* Requests trading halt pending announcement regarding a proposed share placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LAUNCHES GULLI BIL ARABI IN 18 ARABIC COUNTRIES Source text: http://bit.ly/2tYIY9I Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)