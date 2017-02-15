BRIEF-8K Miles Software Services says closing deal of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA
* Says closing acquisition of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Megasoft Ltd:
* Says unit, Xius, selected by Toka to launch mobile virtual network operator services in Mexico Source text:(bit.ly/2lj0y6w) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says closing acquisition of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exec says expects U.S. drug price erosion to continue for at least another four quarters