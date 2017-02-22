Feb 22 Meghmani Organics Ltd

* Meghmani Finechem Ltd (MFL) subsidiary of Meghmani Organics Ltd plans to set up dichloro chlormethane project at GIDC Dahej

* Says plant to be set up at exisiting manufacturing facility at Bharuch

* Says CMS plant with annual capacity of 40,000 MT is scheduled to be commissioned in March 2018

* Says expects turnover of INR 1.20 billion in FY operations during FY18-19