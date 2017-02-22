BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Feb 22 Meghmani Organics Ltd
* Meghmani Finechem Ltd (MFL) subsidiary of Meghmani Organics Ltd plans to set up dichloro chlormethane project at GIDC Dahej
* Says plant to be set up at exisiting manufacturing facility at Bharuch
* Says CMS plant with annual capacity of 40,000 MT is scheduled to be commissioned in March 2018
* Says expects turnover of INR 1.20 billion in FY operations during FY18-19 Source text: (bit.ly/2kKHAGA) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago