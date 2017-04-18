April 18 Meghmani Organics Ltd

* Says unit to set up hydrogen peroxide project and expansion of caustic chlorine & captive power plant capacity at GIDC Dahej

* Says unit, Meghmani Finechem Ltd, plans to hike production capacity of caustic by 240 TPD

* Says co planning to increase captive power plant capacity to 90 MW

* Says cost of project is estimated at 4 billion rupees

* Says project to be funded from internal accruals and term loans

* Says MFL expects to increase turnover of 3 billion rupees in FY2020-21