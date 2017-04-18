US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 18 Meghmani Organics Ltd
* Says unit to set up hydrogen peroxide project and expansion of caustic chlorine & captive power plant capacity at GIDC Dahej
* Says unit, Meghmani Finechem Ltd, plans to hike production capacity of caustic by 240 TPD
* Says co planning to increase captive power plant capacity to 90 MW
* Says cost of project is estimated at 4 billion rupees
* Says project to be funded from internal accruals and term loans
* Says MFL expects to increase turnover of 3 billion rupees in FY2020-21 Source text: bit.ly/2nY6uV6 Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)