May 31 Mei Pharma Inc:
* Mei Pharma announces pre-specified response rate exceeded
in dose-escalation study of ME-401 in chronic lymphocytic
leukemia and follicular lymphoma
* Mei Pharma -independent safety review committee finds no
dose limiting toxicities, declares minimum biologically
effective dose, recommends dose escalation
* Mei Pharma Inc says there have been no reports of ALT/AST
elevations, colitis or pneumonitis, events commonly reported
with other drugs in the class
* Mei Pharma Inc says one patient in study experienced grade
3 neutropenia that was considered related to study drug
