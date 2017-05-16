BRIEF-Natural Dairy (NZ) Holdings updates on provisional liquidation
* Second stage of delisting expires on 21 Nov 2017 following which co will be placed into third stage of delisting, which will last for six months
May 16 Meihua Holdings Group Co Ltd :
* Says its Tongliao-based bio-tech unit plans to set up a bio-tech JV with partner
* Says JV will be capitalized at 20 million yuan and the unit will own 51 percent stake in it
* CO's Langfang-based bio-tech unit will invest 699,660 euros into a high-performance microbial technology development firm SenseUp, and to own 5 percent stake in it after transaction
LONDON, June 20 Glencore on Tuesday said it would review its options after Rio Tinto said it was sticking to a recommendation of China-backed Yancoal as the preferred buyer of its Coal & Allied division in Australia.