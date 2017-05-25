BRIEF-French state bank CDC ups stake to hold 12.2 pct of PSA capital -AMF
* Caisse des Depots holds 12.2 pct of the share capital of PSA, having raised its stake via share purchases, according to an AMF regulatory filing
May 25 Meihua Holdings Group Co Ltd
* Says shareholder Meng Qingshan probed by securities regulator for possible violations of securities regulations
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qSucBO
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FUNCOM AND BEARDED DRAGON ARE COOPERATING ON NEW GAME TITLE