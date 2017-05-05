Sharp to apply for relisting on TSE's first section
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
May 5 Meiloon Industrial Co Ltd :
* Co revises 2016 dividend payment plan and decides to pay no div for 2016
* In the previous plan, co decided to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.4 per share to shareholders for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SfUvks
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.