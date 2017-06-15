BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 15Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy 72.2 percent stake in Ciming Checkup for 2.7 billion yuan
* It will issue 150.9 million shares in private placement and pay cash of 350 million yuan
* It will raise up to 510 million yuan in private placement for payment of transaction and facility purchase
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/l2kgBB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.