New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd
* Sees 2017 H1 performance will be net loss of 10 million yuan to net profit of 50 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net loss was 22.5 million yuan
* Says seasonal business fluctuation and scale effect as main reasons for the forecast
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.