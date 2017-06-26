BRIEF-Alder Biopharmaceuticals announces positive eptinezumab phase 3 results
* Alder Biopharmaceuticals announces positive eptinezumab phase 3 results for prevention of frequent episodic migraine
June 26 Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder and partner plan to invest a combined 651 million yuan ($95.19 million) in buyout fund
* Ra Pharmaceuticals announces initial data from phase 2 clinical trial of RA101495 in Pnh