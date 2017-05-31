BRIEF-Shenzhen Century Plaza Hotel's board appoints new general manager
* Says board appoints Jiang Tao as general manager, replacing Chen Huihan
May 31 Meisheng Cultural & Creative Corp Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 8 new shares/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 7
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bgPnmO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says board appoints Jiang Tao as general manager, replacing Chen Huihan
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company