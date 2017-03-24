March 24 Meitu Inc :

* Total revenues for year ended December 31, 2016 increased by 112.8 pct year on year to RMB1,578.6 million.

* Adjusted net loss for year ended December 31, 2016 reduced significantly by 23.9 pct year on year to RMB540.5 million

* No dividends have been paid or declared by the company during each of the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015