BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
March 24 Meitu Inc :
* Total revenues for year ended December 31, 2016 increased by 112.8 pct year on year to RMB1,578.6 million.
* Adjusted net loss for year ended December 31, 2016 reduced significantly by 23.9 pct year on year to RMB540.5 million
* No dividends have been paid or declared by the company during each of the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing