May 1 Melbourne IT Ltd:
* Melbourne IT to acquire WME Group
* Acquisition of WME Group is expected to generate EPS
accretion of 12% to 18%
* Expected positive impact of approximately $6.5 million to
$7.5 million (before synergies) on FY17 underlying EBITDA
* Underwritten rights issue raising $30.7m and $9m of debt
to fund acquisition
* Proposed acquisition of 100% of WME Group for
approximately $39 million
* WME Group expected to accelerate MLB's growth in average
revenue per user (ARPU) through enhanced cross sell and customer
retention
* Deal to be funded by debt of about $9 million and a fully
underwritten $30.7 million rights offer of 1 share for every
existing 7 shares at issue price of $2.10
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: