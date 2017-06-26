China stocks down, solid profit data offset by cautious mood; HK flat
* China industrial profit growth accelerated to 16.7 pct in May
June 26 Melco International Development Ltd -
* Cyprus government entered into a licence agreement with a company formed by consortium
* Cyprus government granted licence to project co to develop, operate and maintain integrated casino resort in cyprus
* Has entered into an agreement to purchase Hard Rock's interest in project company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China industrial profit growth accelerated to 16.7 pct in May
* Says Magnolia Bostad sells 325 apartments in Uppsala city centre