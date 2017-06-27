Fed gives green signal to capital plans of large U.S. banks
June 28 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved capital plans of large U.S. banks, giving them a green light to use extra capital for share buybacks and dividends.
June 27 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd
* Melco Resorts & Entertainment says it has priced its international offering of 4.875% senior notes due 2025
* Melco Resorts & Entertainment - Offering priced at 100.75% of the principal amount plus accrued interest from June 6, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2ufooBs) Further company coverage:
* Overseas Shipholding Group Inc announces resignation of CFO Christopher Wolf