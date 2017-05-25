BRIEF-MTBC announces $7.4 mln public offering
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes
May 25 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd
* Melco Resorts Finance - priced its international offering of senior notes due 2025
* Melco Resorts Finance - offering consists of US$650 million aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due 2025
* Melco Resorts Finance - new notes were priced at 100 percent
* Melco Resorts Finance announces pricing of senior notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 23 A fire that engulfed a London tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, London police said on Friday.