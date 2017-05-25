May 25 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd

* Melco Resorts Finance - priced its international offering of senior notes due 2025

* Melco Resorts Finance - offering consists of US$650 million aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due 2025

* Melco Resorts Finance - new notes were priced at 100 percent

* Melco Resorts Finance announces pricing of senior notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: