TREASURIES-Yield curve slightly steeper as oil prices recover

(Adds TIPS auction results, auction schedule; Updates prices) * Yield curve steepens from almost 10-year lows * 30-year TIPS auction sees strong demand By Sam Forgione and Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. Treasury prices were stable to slightly lower on Thursday while the yield curve was slightly steeper, suggesting the flattening of the yield curve this week was stalling on a rise in oil prices. The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds