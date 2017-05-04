BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd
* Melco announces unaudited first quarter 2017 earnings and declares quarterly dividend
* Q1 revenue $1.277 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.18 billion
* Melco resorts & entertainment - qtrly net income attributable to melco resorts & entertainment limited was us$113.4 million, or us$0.23 per ads
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million