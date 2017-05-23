BRIEF-Sanderson Farms comments on complaint filed in California
* The three non-profit corporations seek, among other things, an order enjoining co from continuing its "100% natural" marketing program
May 23 Melcolot Ltd
* Has noted increases in price and trading volume of its shares
* Have been informed by Melco Lottventures that Melco Lottventures is in discussions regarding possible sale of its entire shareholding in co
* "Melco Lottventures has informed us that no legally binding agreement for sale of its shareholding in co has been entered into"
* Co confirms, save as disclosed in announcement, it is not aware of any other reason for unusual price and volume movements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aoxin Tianli Group - on June 22, 2017, board of directors of Aoxin Tianli appointed luchang zhou chief executive officer of company - SEC filing