BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
March 15 Melcor Developments Ltd
* Melcor developments announces 2016 results, declares quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share
* Melcor developments ltd - funds from operations (ffo) per share was down 22% to $1.28 in 2016 compared to $1.64 in 2015
* Melcor developments ltd - "expect variations in market demand based on region and asset class to continue in 2017"
* Melcor developments ltd - also expect kelowna and lethbridge to remain unaffected by pressures of our other markets in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.