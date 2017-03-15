BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
March 15 Melcor Developments Ltd
* Melcor developments announces changes to executive team
* Says ceo and president brian baker resigned
* Melcor developments ltd - board appointed darin rayburn as president and ceo effective april 15, 2017
* Says rayburn is currently executive vice president of melcor developments ltd. And ceo of melcor reit
* Melcor developments ltd says baker will assist with transition as senior advisor until june 30, 2017
* Melcor developments ltd - effective april 26, at melcor's annual general meeting, timothy melton will transition to position of chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.