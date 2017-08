BRIEF-Melexis Q2 operating result raises 19 pct, at 33.1 million euros

Aug 2 (Reuters) - MELEXIS NV:

* REG-MELEXIS Q2 2017 RESULTS - SALES GROWTH OF 14%, OUTLOOK STRENGTHENED

* SALES FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017 WERE 128.3 MILLION EUR, AN INCREASE OF 14% COMPARED TO THE SAME QUARTER OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR‍​

* DECIDED TO PAY OUT AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.30 EUR GROSS PER SHARE

* EXPECTS SALES IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017 TO BE AROUND THE LEVEL OF 129 MILLION EUR‍​

* FOR THE FULL YEAR 2017, MELEXIS EXPECTS SALES GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 12% AND 14%

* FOR THE FULL YEAR 2017, MELEXIS EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AROUND 45% AND OPERATING MARGIN AROUND 25%

* Q2 NET INCOME 30.8 MILLION EUR OR 0.76 EUR PER SHARE, INCREASE OF 33% COMPARED TO 23.1 MILLION EUR OR 0.57 EUR PER SHARE IN Q2 2016‍​

* Q2 OPERATING RESULT WAS 33.1 MILLION EUR, AN INCREASE OF 19% COMPARED TO THE SAME QUARTER OF LAST YEAR‍​