March 23 Melhus Sparebank:

* Successful issuance of subordinated capital

* Has also issued subordinated loan of 30 million Norwegian crowns ($3.5 million) with coupon of 3m nibor + 1.90% and with payment date on March 30, 2017

* Issued a subordinated bond loan nominal value of 25 million crowns with coupon equivalent 3m nibor + 3.60%, with payment date on March 30 2017 Source text for Eikon:

