Feb 27 Melia Hotels International SA:

* FY net profit 100.7 million euros ($106.9 million) versus 36.0 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 285.6 million euros versus 293.1 million euros year ago

* Forecast for Q1 and the year end points towards a mid-to-high single digit RevPAR increase

* RevPAR owned & leased increased by 8.8% in 2016, while if included managed Hotels, RevPAR increased a 14.3 pct Source text for Eikon:

