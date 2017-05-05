Sharp to apply for relisting on TSE's first section
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
May 5 Melia Hotels International SA:
* Says to propose gross dividend of 0.1315 euros ($0.1443) per share which will be paid on July 11
* Says board resolved to approve and renew euro commercial paper program for up to 300.0 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.