BRIEF-Freddie Mac expects house price appreciation to be over 5 pct for 2017
* Freddie Mac - expect house price appreciation to be over 5 percent for 2017
May 23 Melker Schorling
* Net asset value SEK 560 per share May 22 Source text for Eikon (in Swedish): Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Freddie Mac - expect house price appreciation to be over 5 percent for 2017
MEXICO CITY, June 23 Argentine online marketplace Mercado Libre Inc plans to provide working-capital loans to entrepreneurs in Brazil and Mexico this year, expanding on a program the company launched in its homeland last month.