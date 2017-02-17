BRIEF-KGHM CEO says relaxed about zloty strengthening
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says
Feb 17 Memex Inc:
* Memex Inc releases q1-2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share C$0.007
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to C$505,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says
* purchase price of $193.6 million, subject to post-closing adjustments, will be funded by way of $146.1 million in cash