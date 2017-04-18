BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 18 Memorial Production Partners LP :
* Memorial Production Partners - on April 14, court entered order approving second amended joint plan of reorganization of co, affiliated debtors
* Memorial Production Partners - anticipates emerging from chapter 11 cases on date when all remaining conditions to effectiveness to plan are satisfied Source text (bit.ly/2ojERBK) Further company coverage:
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION