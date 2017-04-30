BRIEF-TG Therapeutics files for potential mixed shelf offering of up to $300 mln
* TG Therapeutics inc files for potential mixed shelf offering of up to $300 million - sec filing
April 30 Memphis Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries Sae
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 1.9 million versus EGP 406,000 year ago
* Nine-month sales EGP 228.7 million versus EGP 282 million year ago
* Anavex Life Sciences Corp says selling security holder to issue 5 million shares of common stock - sec filing