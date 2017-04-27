BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 Memtech International Ltd
* Group's 1Q2017 revenue saw an increase of 9.8% to US$36.4 million compared to US$33.2 million in 1Q2016
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders rose 180.7% to US$1.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.