UPDATE 1-Russia offers Eurobonds to heavy global demand
* Yields outweigh sanctions-related risks - market players (Updates with finance ministry confirmation on the issues, adds VTB comments)
May 14 Mena For Touristic And Real Estate Investment Co:
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 8.1 million versus EGP 11.5 million year ago
* Q1 consol revenue EGP 14.5 million versus EGP 62.2 million year ago Source:(bit.ly/2pLzHi0) Further company coverage:
* Yields outweigh sanctions-related risks - market players (Updates with finance ministry confirmation on the issues, adds VTB comments)
WASHINGTON, June 20 The top U.S. derivatives regulator is about to lose its sole Democratic commissioner in the coming months, with Sharon Bowen announcing on Tuesday she intends to step down.