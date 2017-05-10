BRIEF-Swedish match says to repurchases 250 mln SEK own shares
* Swedish Match says has resolved to initiate a share buy-back program for a total amount of up to 250 million Swedish crowns ($28.63 million) up until July 21, 2017
May 10 MENDERES TEKSTIL:
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 3.8 MILLION LIRA ($1.06 MILLION) VERSUS 9.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE OF 136.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 110.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5819 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Swedish Match says has resolved to initiate a share buy-back program for a total amount of up to 250 million Swedish crowns ($28.63 million) up until July 21, 2017
June 20 Xinjiang Guannong Fruit & Antler Group Co Ltd :