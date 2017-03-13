March 13 Mensch Und Maschine Software SE:

* Guidance renewed - EPS 100 cents targeted for 2020

* FY sales amounted to 167.07 million euros ($178.82 million) (previous year: 160.38 / +4.2 percent)

* FY EBITDA before depreciation, amortization, interest and taxes grew to a disproportionate 15.76 million euros (previous year: 12.81 / +23 percent)

* FY group EBIT climbed to 12.49 million euros (previous year: 8.47 million euros / +47 percent)

* FY net profit after minority shares jumped by 70 percent to 6.59 million euros (previous year: 3.87 million euros), or 40 cents (previous year: 24 cents) per share

* To pay a dividend increased by 40 percent to 35 cents (previous year: 25 cents)

* Assuming we achieve these targets we plan to raise dividend for year 2017 to 45-50 cents, for 2018 to about 60 cents and then annually by additional 10-15 cents

* In 2018 expects group gross margin to grow by 11-12 percent to around 110 million euros, EBITDA adding around 4 million euros to around 22 million euros, net result around 11.5 million euros or 70 cents per share

* Mensch und Maschine Software - from 2019 onwards annual 3 million - 4 million euros EBITDA increase is targeted to correspond with an annual 2 million - 3 million euros / 13-20 cents per share net profit improvement, by 2020 net profit should reach 1 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9343 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)