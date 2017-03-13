March 13 Mensch Und Maschine Software SE:
* Guidance renewed - EPS 100 cents targeted for 2020
* FY sales amounted to 167.07 million euros ($178.82 million) (previous year: 160.38 / +4.2
percent)
* FY EBITDA before depreciation, amortization, interest and taxes grew to a disproportionate
15.76 million euros (previous year: 12.81 / +23 percent)
* FY group EBIT climbed to 12.49 million euros (previous year: 8.47 million euros / +47
percent)
* FY net profit after minority shares jumped by 70 percent to 6.59 million euros (previous
year: 3.87 million euros), or 40 cents (previous year: 24 cents) per share
* To pay a dividend increased by 40 percent to 35 cents (previous year: 25 cents)
* Assuming we achieve these targets we plan to raise dividend for year 2017 to 45-50 cents,
for 2018 to about 60 cents and then annually by additional 10-15 cents
* In 2018 expects group gross margin to grow by 11-12 percent to around 110 million euros,
EBITDA adding around 4 million euros to around 22 million euros, net result around 11.5 million
euros or 70 cents per share
* Mensch und Maschine Software - from 2019 onwards annual 3 million - 4 million euros EBITDA
increase is targeted to correspond with an annual 2 million - 3 million euros / 13-20 cents per
share net profit improvement, by 2020 net profit should reach 1 euro per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9343 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)