New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 11 Youngor Group Co Ltd
* Says preliminary net profit down 16.0 percent y/y at 3.7 billion yuan ($535.95 million)
* Sys it expects net profit to fall 50-60 percent y/y in Q1 versus net profit of 2.4 billion yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2omhg60; bit.ly/2ouq7Tt
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9036 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.