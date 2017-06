June 29 (Reuters) - MEP Infrastructure Development Ltd :

* Gets LoA from Maharashtra State Road Development Corp

* LoA for operation & maintenance Of Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link and Toll Plaza & collection of toll on whole upfront basis

* Says period of contract is 156 weeks (3 years) from date of work order

* Says operations will commence within 45 days from date of LoA

* Says contractual amount for project is INR 3.25 billion