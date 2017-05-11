BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti
May 11 Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd
* Mts announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue $2.4 million versus $3.3 million
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.06
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account