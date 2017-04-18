April 18 Mercantile Bank Corp
* Mercantile Bank Corporation reports strong first quarter
2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.46
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Mercantile Bank Corp - net interest income during Q1 of
2017 was $25.5 million, down $0.4 million or 1.4 percent from Q1
of 2016
* Qtrly total revenue, which consists of net interest income
and noninterest income, was $31.4 million
* Mercantile Bank Corp - net interest margin was 3.73
percent in Q1 of 2017, down from 3.92 percent in prior-year Q1
* Q1 revenue view $30.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
