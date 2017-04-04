US STOCKS-Wall St in holiday mode ahead of long weekend
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
April 4 Mercantile Ventures Ltd:
* Says National Trust Housing Finance Limited has become co's subsidiary with effect from 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.