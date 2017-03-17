BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 17 Mercator Medical SA:
* FY 2016 net profit 13.9 million zlotys ($3.48 million) versus 10.3 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2016 operating profit 18.2 million zlotys versus 16.5 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2016 operating revenue 264.9 zlotys versus 228.7 million zlotys year ago
* Plans to pay 0.13 zloty per share FY 2016 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9994 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.