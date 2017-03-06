March 6 Daimler

* Says February deliveries at Mercedes-Benz cars rise 13.5 percent to 163,127 vehicles

* Says February deliveries of Mercedes-Benz brand rise 15 percent to 153,862 vehicles, Smart down 7.5 percent at 9,265

* Says February deliveries of Mercedes-Benz in Europe were up 7.8 percent, in China up 41.9 percent, in U.S. up 6.9 percent