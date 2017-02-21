Feb 21 Mercer International Inc:
* Mercer International Inc to acquire one of Germany's
largest sawmills and a bio-mass power plant
* Mercer International Inc - deal for $55.1 million plus
defined working capital of approximately $9.0 million.
* Mercer international inc - sees operating synergies in
range of $4 to $7 million per year from deal
* Mercer international inc - after ramp-up, currently expect
to operate friesau facility to produce between 300 and 330 mmfbm
of lumber per annum
* Mercer international-during initial integration period of
friesau facility, do not expect acquisition to contribute to
earnings
