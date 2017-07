July 3 (Reuters) - MERCIALYS SA:

* Mercialys: Poitiers Beaulieu Shopping Center Sold for Euro 78 Million Including Transfer Tax to a Private Investor

* ON JUNE 29, 2017, MERCIALYS COMPLETED SALE OF POITIERS BEAULIEU SITE TO A FAMILY OFFICE FINANCED BY HSBC. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)