May 22 Merck & Co Inc

* Merck announces presentation of phase 2 results for MK-7264, an investigational, p2x3 receptor antagonist, being evaluated for the treatment of chronic cough

* Highest dose evaluated, 50 mg, reduced awake cough frequency primary endpoint, by 37 percent from baseline relative to placebo

* Lower doses (7.5 mg and 20 mg) were not statistically significant

* Merck plans to discuss results and phase 3 clinical development plan for MK-7264 with regulatory agencies later this year

* One patient in placebo group and six patients in 50 mg treatment group discontinued due to taste-related adverse events